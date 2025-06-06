Most Russians Do Not View U.S. as Top Enemy for First Time in 13 Years, Survey Shows

Most Russians no longer consider the United States their country’s main enemy, according to a Levada Center survey released Thursday, as Donald Trump’s return to the White House fuels hopes of a diplomatic thaw between Moscow and Washington.

The share of respondents who named the U.S. as the most hostile country toward Russia has nearly halved to 40% this year, down from 76% in 2024.

The U.S. dropped from first to fourth on the ranking for the first time in 13 years.

Germany (55%), the United Kingdom (49%) and Ukraine (43%) now rank as the top three most hostile countries in the eyes of Russian respondents.

The shift in perception follows Trump’s inauguration in January after a campaign pledge to swiftly end the war in Ukraine. In March, Russian favorability toward the U.S. doubled, Levada said.