Russian Favorability Toward U.S. Nearly Doubles Since Trump’s Return, Survey Finds

Around 30% of Russians now view the United States favorably, nearly double the share from before U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January, according to a Levada Center survey released Thursday.
Positive attitudes toward the U.S. had plunged to 12% in May 2023 — the lowest level since Levada began tracking sentiments in 1997. Attitudes have remained significantly low following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The latest survey, conducted in late February among 1,615 respondents across 50 Russian regions, found that 30% of Russian adults now have a positive view of the U.S., up from 16% in September. Meanwhile, negative views of the U.S. have fallen sharply from 72% in September to 51%.
The share of respondents who were unsure also rose from 13% to 20% over the same period.
Since Trump took office in January and pledged to broker a swift end to the war in Ukraine, Russian state media have increasingly portrayed him as a pragmatic leader open to engagement with Moscow. However, reports suggest the Kremlin has quietly instructed media outlets to scale back their positive coverage of Trump.
Historically, Russian attitudes toward the U.S. have fluctuated in response to global events.
In 2008, after the Russo-Georgian war, U.S. favorability among Russians plummeted as the Bush administration condemned Moscow’s actions and sent humanitarian aid to Georgia. However, positive sentiment later rebounded, peaking at 63% three years later, according to Levada.
A similar decline followed the 2014 annexation of Crimea and Russia’s support of separatists in eastern Ukraine, after which the U.S. imposed sanctions against Russia.
The largest post-annexation surge in positive sentiment toward the U.S. came in the summer of 2018 after the Helsinki Summit, where Trump publicly sided with President Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence agencies on alleged election interference.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.