Russian Favorability Toward U.S. Nearly Doubles Since Trump’s Return, Survey Finds

Around 30% of Russians now view the United States favorably, nearly double the share from before U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January, according to a Levada Center survey released Thursday.

Positive attitudes toward the U.S. had plunged to 12% in May 2023 — the lowest level since Levada began tracking sentiments in 1997. Attitudes have remained significantly low following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The latest survey, conducted in late February among 1,615 respondents across 50 Russian regions, found that 30% of Russian adults now have a positive view of the U.S., up from 16% in September. Meanwhile, negative views of the U.S. have fallen sharply from 72% in September to 51%.

The share of respondents who were unsure also rose from 13% to 20% over the same period.

Since Trump took office in January and pledged to broker a swift end to the war in Ukraine, Russian state media have increasingly portrayed him as a pragmatic leader open to engagement with Moscow. However, reports suggest the Kremlin has quietly instructed media outlets to scale back their positive coverage of Trump.