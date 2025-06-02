Siberian Governor Pledges Rewards for Civilians Who Tried to Stop Ukrainian Drone Attacks

Authorities in eastern Siberia’s Irkutsk region said Monday that they will reward a group of civilians who were filmed trying to stop Ukrainian drones during the previous day’s attack on a nearby military airbase.

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that “several aircraft caught fire” Sunday following drone attacks on the Belaya airbase in Irkutsk, more than 4,000 kilometers (2,700 miles) from Ukraine’s border, and on the Olenya airbase in the northwestern Murmansk region.

Airbases in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions were also targeted, military officials said.

Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev said it was the “first attack of this sort in Siberia,” part of a coordinated operation dubbed “Spider’s Web” by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called it the country’s “most long-range operation” since Russia launched its full-scale invasion more than three years ago.