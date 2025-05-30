Explosions Rock Site of Russian Navy Drills in Far East

At least two powerful explosions rocked an area used for Russian Navy drills in the Far East Primorye region, the local branch of Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said Friday.
The blasts occurred early in the morning in Desantnaya Bay, located around 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) east of the regional capital Vladivostok, the NAC said. Authorities reported no casualties or damage.
“The threat has been neutralized by law enforcement agencies,” the NAC said in a statement, without providing further details.
Later, the agency said the explosions were caused by the ignition of propane cylinders inside a vehicle at the bay.
Local media shared video footage showing two trucks transporting passenger vehicles covered in tarps away from the scene.
The incident occurred less than two weeks after the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet conducted amphibious assault drills in the area involving 300 troops. Similar exercises were held at the bay in February.
Access to Desantnaya Bay, which translates to “Landing Bay” in Russian, is closed to civilians, according to the RBC news website.
