U.S. Judge Grants Russian Researcher Bail in Immigration Case

A federal judge in Vermont on Wednesday ruled that the continued detention by immigration authorities of a Russian-born scientist at Harvard University was unjustified, removing a key hurdle to the researcher being released from U.S. custody more than three months after she was detained at an airport in Boston.

U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss said during a hearing in Burlington, Vermont, that it appeared immigration authorities had detained Ksenia Petrova in February and canceled her visa without any factual or legal basis for doing so after discovering frog embryo samples in her luggage.

"What happened in this case was extraordinary and novel," Reiss said.

Reiss was not able to order Petrova's full release from government custody, as federal prosecutors in Boston earlier this month criminally charged her with illegally attempting to smuggle the frog embryo samples into the country.

The U.S. Marshals Service is now holding her, and a judge in her criminal case would need to decide whether to grant her bail, as well as when she goes before the court as soon as next week.