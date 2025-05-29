Rusagro Cedes Meat Producer Stake to Belgorod Region After Owner’s Arrest

Russian agribusiness giant Rusagro transferred a stake in one of its meat producers to the Belgorod regional government following the arrest of its billionaire owner Vadim Moshkovich, authorities said Thursday.

“A share of the Agro-Belogorye enterprise has been transferred to the trust management of the Development Corporation, which belongs to the Belgorod region,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Rusagro began acquiring Agro-Belogorye in 2019 and finalized its consolidation last November, becoming Russia’s second-largest pork producer. Gladkov did not specify the size of the transferred stake, nor did he explain why the company made the decision.

Moshkovich, ranked as Russia’s 55th richest person with a net worth of $2.7 billion, was arrested in March, making him the first Forbes-listed billionaire to be arrested in Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Alongside former Rusagro CEO Maxim Basov, he faces charges of large-scale fraud, abuse of office and bribery.

Both men face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of fraud and abuse of power, and up to 15 years for bribery. They are set to remain in pre-trial detention until at least Aug. 25.