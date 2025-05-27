Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting Over ‘European Threats to Peace’ in Ukraine

Russia has called for a United Nations Security Council meeting this week to address what it claims are European efforts to obstruct Ukraine peace negotiations, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday.

Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s first deputy UN representative, said the meeting is expected this Friday, one day after the “European sponsors of the Kyiv regime” requested a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

“We requested a meeting in connection with threats to international peace and security due to the actions of a number of European states trying to hinder efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis peacefully,” Polyansky wrote on Telegram.

The back-to-back meetings in New York will come two weeks after Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks since March 2022. The negotiations, held in Istanbul, resulted in both sides exchanging 1,000 prisoners each over the weekend.

The swap took place as Russian missile and drone strikes inflicted some of the deadliest attacks on Ukraine in recent months. U.S. President Donald Trump responded with a rare rebuke, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin “absolutely crazy” and warning of possible new sanctions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov downplayed Trump’s remarks, saying that emotions are running high amid Ukraine peace negotiations.