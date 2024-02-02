Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Top UN Court Sets Jurisdiction Over Ukraine’s Genocide Lawsuit

Updated:
Kyiv, Ukraine. Oleksandr Ratushniak, UNDP Ukraine / flickr

The United Nations' top court said Friday it has jurisdiction over Ukraine’s lawsuit against Russia on allegations of falsely using the Genocide Convention to justify its invasion.

Kyiv has accused President Vladimir Putin of misapplying the United Nations' 1948 Genocide Convention to launch the “special military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin said part of his reasoning for invading Ukraine was that Kyiv had “subjected to bullying and genocide” the pro-Russian people of eastern Ukraine.

The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday rejected all of Russia’s six preliminary objections to the Ukrainian lawsuit.

The ICJ is a United Nations organ created after World War II to deal with disputes between UN member states when they cannot resolve matters themselves.

In March 2022, the ICJ ordered Russia to “immediately suspend” its military action in a preliminary ruling pending Friday’s decision that the court is actually competent to rule on the matter. 

Russia says the ICJ has no jurisdiction because Ukraine’s case falls outside the scope of the UN Genocide Convention.

Some 32 Western allies of Ukraine made statements in support of Kyiv. The ICJ had dismissed a bid by the United States to join the case.

The ICJ ruled Wednesday as part of a separate lawsuit that Russia violated parts of a UN anti-terror treaty. It declined to rule on Kyiv’s claims that Moscow shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

The International Criminal Court (ICC), also headquartered at The Hague but not affiliated with the UN, last March issued an arrest warrant against Putin on war crimes charges. 

The Kremlin dismissed the ICC warrant because Russia is not a signatory of the Rome Statute.

Read more about: Ukraine war , United Nations

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

claims tossed out

UN Court Rejects Most of Ukraine’s ‘Terror’ Case Against Russia

Kyiv had accused Moscow of being a "terrorist state" whose support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was a harbinger of the full-fledged 2022...
3 Min read
held to account

UN Puts Russia on 'List of Shame' Over Deaths of Ukrainian Children

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "appalled by the high number of grave violations against children in Ukraine" committed in 2022.
1 Min read
War Crimes

UN Says Both Russia and Ukraine Summarily Executing Prisoners of War

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it had documented killings by both sides in recent months.
1 Min read
safe passage

Russia Agrees to 60-Day Black Sea Grain Deal Extension

The initial 120-day agreement was due to expire on March 18, and the Kremlin had cast doubt on whether it would agree to a fresh extension.
2 Min read