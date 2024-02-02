Top UN Court Sets Jurisdiction Over Ukraine’s Genocide Lawsuit

The United Nations' top court said Friday it has jurisdiction over Ukraine’s lawsuit against Russia on allegations of falsely using the Genocide Convention to justify its invasion.

Kyiv has accused President Vladimir Putin of misapplying the United Nations' 1948 Genocide Convention to launch the “special military operation” in Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin said part of his reasoning for invading Ukraine was that Kyiv had “subjected to bullying and genocide” the pro-Russian people of eastern Ukraine.

The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday rejected all of Russia’s six preliminary objections to the Ukrainian lawsuit.

The ICJ is a United Nations organ created after World War II to deal with disputes between UN member states when they cannot resolve matters themselves.