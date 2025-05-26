Kremlin Says It’s Still Working on Draft Peace Memorandum

The Kremlin said Monday that "serious" work is underway on a proposed Russian peace plan for the war in Ukraine, but a draft memorandum has not yet been submitted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told former U.S. President Donald Trump during a call last week that Moscow and Kyiv were preparing a memorandum on a peace accord, prompting accusations from Ukraine and European officials that Russia was stalling and not negotiating in good faith.

Russia has rejected the accusations and insists that it has no interest in delaying the peace process.

"The Russian draft of the memorandum has not yet been submitted," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Work is continuing. This is a serious draft, a draft of a serious document that demands careful checks and preparation."

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that Moscow would present its conditions for a long-term peace deal after the completion of a prisoner exchange agreed during earlier talks in Istanbul.

That swap, involving 1,000 prisoners from each side, was completed Sunday, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.

Peskov said work toward a peace deal would continue based on agreements reached in Istanbul, with the prisoner exchange marking the first stage.