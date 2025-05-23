Russian Army Downs Over 100 Ukrainian Drones in Third Night of Air Attacks

Russia’s Defense Ministry said early Friday that it had downed more than 100 Ukrainian drones in a third consecutive night of air attacks across the country and annexed Crimea, as regional officials reported several injuries in the strikes.

Two dozen drones were destroyed over the Moscow region, the most of any region, according to the military. Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014, saw the second-highest number, with 22 drones reportedly shot down.

Drones were also intercepted over the regions of Kursk, Oryol, Tula, Bryansk, Ryazan, Belgorod, Ivanovo, Vladimir, Voronezh and Lipetsk, the ministry said.

In the Lipetsk region south of Moscow, eight people were injured by falling debris after drones were downed over an industrial zone, regional Governor Igor Artamonov said. He urged residents to stay indoors and keep away from windows.

Unconfirmed reports from Telegram news channels claimed a battery manufacturing facility in Lipetsk was targeted. The facility allegedly produces batteries for the Russian military, including for drones.