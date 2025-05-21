Poland Says Russian Ship Performed ‘Suspicious Maneuvers’ Near Cable to Sweden

A ship from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" performed "suspicious maneuvers" near a power cable connecting Poland with Sweden, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"After the effective intervention of our military, the ship sailed to one of the Russian ports," he added. He said a Polish Navy survey ship was sailing to the scene.

The 600-megawatt undersea cable links the Swedish coast near Karlshamn with Ustka in northern Poland and allows both grids to rely on cross-border supplies when electricity is cheaper in the other system.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said the cable belonged to Polish grid operator PSE.

NATO has stepped up security in the Baltic Sea following a string of incidents in which power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines have been damaged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.