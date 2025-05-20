Russia Releases Greek-Owned Tanker After Brief Detention – Estonian Media

Russia released a Greek-owned oil tanker detained in its territorial waters on Sunday after leaving an Estonian port, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported Tuesday.

The Liberia-flagged Green Admire appeared to have left the Gulf of Finland and entered the Baltic Sea, with its destination listed as Rotterdam in the Netherlands, a Reuters review of LSEG ship tracking data showed.

The ship had left the Sillamae port in Estonia using a designated navigation channel that crosses Russian territorial waters, after which it was detained, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Estonia's foreign minister said Russia's action against the Green Admire was likely a response to a campaign by the Estonian navy to inspect tankers used to transport millions of barrels of Russian oil through the Baltic Sea.