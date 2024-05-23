Estonia Says Russia Removed Buoys From Narva River Amid Border Dispute

Estonia's border guards on Thursday said their Russian counterparts had removed buoys overnight from the Narva River, which separates the two neighboring countries, amid a dispute over the shared border.

Tallinn said it was only since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine that Moscow has contested the placement of the floating markers used to prevent boats from accidentally straying into foreign waters.

"This year, Russia announced that they would not agree with the locations of about half of the planned" buoys, Estonia's border guard service said in a statement.

Early Thursday morning, Estonian "border guards detected that the border guards of the Russian Federation had begun to remove floating markers," it added.