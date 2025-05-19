Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills Woman in Belgorod Region

A woman was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the southwestern Belgorod region, local officials said Monday morning.

The woman, who was not named, was seated inside a car alongside another woman in the town of Shebekino when she was killed in the “targeted” drone strike, according to Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The surviving passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.

Shebekino has a population of around 40,000 people and is located close to the border with Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region.

A Ukrainian drone strike earlier in the morning wounded a bus driver in Shebekino, Gladkov said.