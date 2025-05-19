Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills Woman in Belgorod Region

A woman was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the southwestern Belgorod region, local officials said Monday morning.
The woman, who was not named, was seated inside a car alongside another woman in the town of Shebekino when she was killed in the “targeted” drone strike, according to Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.
The surviving passenger was hospitalized in critical condition.
Shebekino has a population of around 40,000 people and is located close to the border with Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region.
A Ukrainian drone strike earlier in the morning wounded a bus driver in Shebekino, Gladkov said.
Shebekino and the surrounding Belgorod region have come under regular Ukrainian drone and missile attacks since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems destroyed one Ukrainian drone in the Belgorod region overnight, with another 34 drones destroyed in annexed Crimea and western Russia’s Bryansk region.
On Sunday, Ukraine accused Russia of launching a record 273 drones and killing at least two people in Kyiv and the southern Kherson region.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.