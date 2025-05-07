Serbian President’s Plane Makes Unplanned Stop in Baku as Ukrainian Drones Attack Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s flight to Moscow for this week’s Victory Day parade made a stop in Azerbaijan as Ukrainian drone strikes forced airports across Russia to halt travel for several hours, Serbian and Russian media reported Wednesday.

Vucic is among more than two dozen world leaders expected to attend the May 9 parade on Red Square marking 80 years since the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.

According to the Serbian tabloid Informer, Vucic’s plane made an “emergency landing” in Baku while awaiting clearance to proceed to Moscow. Russia’s state-run news agency TASS, which described the stopover as “planned,” reported that the Serbian Embassy in Moscow still expected him to arrive by Thursday.

Conflicting reports attributed the detour to either a need to refuel or a lack of permission to land in Moscow amid airport closures caused by ongoing drone attacks early Wednesday.