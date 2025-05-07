Serbian President’s Plane Makes Unplanned Stop in Baku as Ukrainian Drones Attack Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s flight to Moscow for this week’s Victory Day parade made a stop in Azerbaijan as Ukrainian drone strikes forced airports across Russia to halt travel for several hours, Serbian and Russian media reported Wednesday.
Vucic is among more than two dozen world leaders expected to attend the May 9 parade on Red Square marking 80 years since the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.
According to the Serbian tabloid Informer, Vucic’s plane made an “emergency landing” in Baku while awaiting clearance to proceed to Moscow. Russia’s state-run news agency TASS, which described the stopover as “planned,” reported that the Serbian Embassy in Moscow still expected him to arrive by Thursday.
Conflicting reports attributed the detour to either a need to refuel or a lack of permission to land in Moscow amid airport closures caused by ongoing drone attacks early Wednesday.
RIA Novosti later cited an anonymous source who said Vucic’s aircraft had departed Baku en route to the Russian capital. A diplomatic source confirmed the Serbian president was on his way.
Russia’s ambassador to Serbia, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, who met with Vucic before his departure Wednesday morning, accused the West of attempting to block the Serbian leader’s visit, calling it an act of “neo-Nazism.” The ambassador appeared to be referring to the Baltic states closing their airspace to world leaders traveling to Russia for Victory Day celebrations.
Vucic’s arrival comes as Ukraine launched its largest-ever drone assault on Russia, prompting authorities to repeatedly close airports in the capital and surrounding regions. Russia’s Association of Tour Operators said the disruptions affected at least 60,000 passengers.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it destroyed 524 Ukrainian drones overnight across five regions, making it the biggest wave of drone attacks since President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It also reported intercepting several rockets.
Putin declared a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire from midnight on May 8 through May 11 to mark Victory Day. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the truce and instead proposed a 30-day ceasefire.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.