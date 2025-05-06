Russia Eyes Budget Cuts as Sliding Oil Prices Drive Deficit Upward

Russian authorities are considering forced cuts to federal spending as falling oil prices deplete the reserves needed to fund the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing an anonymous source familiar with the preliminary discussions.

The government is reportedly exploring a revision to its so-called budget rule, the mechanism that dictates how funds from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) are spent.

Under the current framework, the Finance Ministry taps the NWF to cover shortfalls in oil and gas revenue when the price of Urals crude drops below $60 per barrel. According to Bloomberg's source, this threshold could be lowered to $50 from next year if oil prices stay low.

However, this change would mean reduced access to the NWF, forcing the government to slash spending in other areas.

Russia's 2025 draft budget had assumed an average Urals oil price of $69.70 per barrel — but by March, the price had dipped below $60. It averaged just $54 in April and fell further to $49 in early May.

As a result, tax revenues from raw materials in the first quarter came in 10% below expectations.

The Economic Development Ministry cut its oil price forecast for 2025 to $56 per barrel in response, while the Finance Ministry revised its budget projections to expect oil and gas revenues falling 2.6 trillion rubles ($32 billion) short. That would leave a budget deficit of 3.8 trillion rubles ($46.8 billion) — the highest amount since the pandemic.