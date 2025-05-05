Sevastopol Scraps Victory Day Parade for Third Year in a Row

Russian-installed authorities in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol canceled this year’s Victory Day military parade, citing safety concerns, marking the third consecutive year the city has scrapped the annual celebration.

“There won’t be a Victory Day parade this year, as has been agreed with the Defense Ministry,” Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said at a city meeting, according to state-run news agency TASS.

“For obvious reasons, we won’t be publishing the schedule [of festive events],” he added.

Sevastopol last held a Victory Day parade in 2022, shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Dozens of other Russian cities have similarly canceled military parades amid escalating cross-border drone and missile attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to oversee the Moscow parade alongside visiting foreign leaders. A flyover rehearsal for that parade was held earlier on Monday.