Russia Says Detected Sea Drones in Crimea

Russia’s military said Tuesday it had detected three Ukrainian seaborne drones off the coast of annexed Crimea.

“Around 4:00 a.m. Moscow time, technical surveillance systems detected three unmanned Ukrainian Navy boats in the northern Black Sea,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the seaborne drones were fired on but it did not indicate whether they were damaged or destroyed.

“A set of anti-mine and anti-diversion measures is being carried out in the outer roadstead of Sevastopol Bay,” the statement reads.

The governor of the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, wrote early Tuesday that the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet was “repelling a possible attack by the enemy’s underwater sabotage forces.”

Crimea has been targeted by Ukraine throughout Russia's invasion, but attacks have intensified in recent months as Kyiv has vowed to take the Black Sea peninsula back.