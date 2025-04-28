Rubio Tells Russian Counterpart Time to End ‘Senseless War’ – U.S.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that the United States is committed to working to end the war in Ukraine, the State Department said Monday.

"The United States is serious about facilitating an end to this senseless war," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a readout of Sunday's call, which was already announced by Russia.

She said Rubio spoke to Lavrov about "the next steps in Russia-Ukraine peace talks and the need to end the war now."