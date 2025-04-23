Russia's GRU Behind Airport Parcel Bombing Plot, European Intelligence Believes

European intelligence agencies believe that Russia’s GRU military intelligence service was behind a series of cargo package explosions at airports in Germany, Poland and Britain last summer, German media reported Wednesday.

The coordinated attacks, which occurred over three days in July 2024, were part of an international sabotage campaign involving at least 10 individuals, according to a joint investigation by German media outlets WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung.

On July 20, a parcel caught fire at Leipzig Airport in Germany. A similar incident occurred at Warsaw’s international airport the next day, followed by a third airport fire on July 22 in Birmingham, England. A fourth package intended for Poland was intercepted before it exploded.

Investigators found that the four packages, all of which were traced to Lithuania, contained magnesium-based explosives concealed in items like cosmetics tubes and sex toys.

European intelligence agencies have since concluded that the operation was coordinated by a group of GRU agents, including high-ranking personnel, WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.