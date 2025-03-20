Kremlin Accuses Europe of Planning ‘Militarization’

The Kremlin on Thursday accused European countries of prioritizing military buildup over peace efforts, as top Western military officials gathered in Britain to discuss support for Ukraine.
Major European powers, including France and the U.K., have sought to ramp up defense spending since U.S. President Donald Trump took office in January, amid growing concerns that Washington may scale back its commitment to European security.
With Trump forging closer ties with Russia, the Kremlin has increasingly blamed Europe for prolonging the war in Ukraine, accusing the EU and U.K. of obstructing peace.
“For the most part, the signals from Brussels and European capitals concern plans to militarize Europe,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“Europe has embarked on a path of militarization and has turned itself into something of a war party,” he added.
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who alongside French President Emmanuel Macron is leading efforts to form a so-called “coalition of the willing,” is expected to address a gathering of around 30 military officials later Thursday.
Both Starmer and Macron have said they would be open to deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine following a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv — an idea Russia opposes.
