EU Approves Sanctions Framework Against ‘Hybrid Threats’

The European Union approved a new sanctions framework on Tuesday to target individuals responsible for actions the body sees as “destabilizing,” the EU said in a press release.

The statement says that the new framework will allow the EU to “target individuals and entities engaged in actions and policies by the government of the Russian Federation, which undermine the fundamental values of the EU and its member states.”

The framework is intended to combat “hybrid threats,” such as: undermining electoral processes and the functioning of democratic institutions, acts of sabotage against critical infrastructure, disinformation, malicious cyber activities, the weaponization of migrants, and more.

Affected individuals could be subject to asset freezes, bans on EU citizens and companies making funds available to them and travel bans.

The press release notes that the decision is based on a proposal by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and is “part of the EU’s response to the continued campaign of hybrid activities by Russia, which has recently increased through new operations on European soil.”

On June 27, the European Council called on the institution to establish this new sanctions framework against hybrid threats.

On June 24, the EU introduced its 14th package of sanctions against Russia. Currently, more than 2,200 Russian individuals and entities have been sanctioned by the EU.