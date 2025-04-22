Public Pride, Private Torment: The Russian Women Waiting for Men at War

The image of a devoted woman waiting for her husband at war is deeply embedded and romanticized in Russian culture, from Soviet-era songs like “Katyusha” to war films that depict the suffering and patience of soldiers' wives. While in past wars women anxiously awaited letters, today they wait for video calls and WhatsApp messages from husbands fighting in Ukraine. Some do so with pride, others with fear — and many with a mix of emotions they can barely articulate. Today, this narrative of devoted wives and partners waiting for their loved ones to return home is reinforced by pro-government media and social media, which encourage women to support their husbands unquestioningly. But behind these polished images lies a complex reality. Three women spoke to The Moscow Times about their experiences as wives of contract soldiers serving in Ukraine. Each of them, who spoke on condition of anonymity, maintains an Instagram blog where they share their thoughts and emotions with thousands of followers. Their diverse perspectives reflect a society where war is both glorified and feared — where waiting is both a source of pride and a private torment. The patriot: Faith as a shield In Tomsk, 27-year-old Anna* embraces the role of a soldier's wife with unwavering commitment. Her husband, an officer, has been serving in Ukraine for seven months. Unlike many, she actively avoids reading the news. "I don't need to know what's happening. My husband tells me everything I need to know," she explains, her voice steady and confident. "I wait for his calls, and that's enough." Soon after he was deployed, she launched an Instagram blog to share stories of resilience and national pride.

Mobilized men say goodbye to their families at a mobilization point in Moscow. Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

In her posts, she writes about missing her husband but also about the pride she feels knowing he is "defending Russia." When asked whom exactly he is defending, she answers without hesitation: "Russians in Ukraine." "Every night, I light a candle and pray for him," Anna confides. "I believe with all my heart that what he's doing is right. This waiting — it's my front line. His duty is there, mine is here." Anna sees her waiting as a duty, just as much as her husband’s service. She doesn't work; her husband's earnings are sufficient. For her, being a military wife is not just a role, but an identity. She speaks with admiration for Russia, calling it "the best country in the world with the best president." To her, there is no question of doubt — only faith. The pragmatist: Humor as a defense mechanism For 24-year-old Yulia* in St. Petersburg, the experience is different. She never wanted her husband to sign a contract with the army. "I told him not to do it, but he didn't listen. He wanted to pay off our mortgage faster," she says, a hint of resignation in her voice. Before enlisting, her husband worked as an electrical consultant, earning 60,000 rubles a month. Signing the contract brought him a signing bonus of 1.8 million rubles. Yulia runs a blog where she tries to maintain an upbeat tone, making jokes about being a “military wife” and posting humorous memes. But behind the online persona, she is struggling with the emotional toll that her situation is taking. "I joke about it online, but at night, I cry," she confesses. "I'm terrified every time the phone rings, afraid I'll get a call telling me he's been killed or maimed." She recalls their last conversation before he left: "He held my face in his hands and said, 'This is for us, for our future.' But what future can we have if he doesn't come back? Sometimes I feel like I'm rehearsing for widowhood." She admits she is trying to understand what drives men to war. "For them, maybe it's about honor. Maybe it's something deeply masculine. I don't know. I try to be supportive, but it's hard." Despite her fears, she feels trapped in the waiting game. The war is something she cannot escape, no matter how much she tries to keep up the illusion of normalcy. The dissenter: Love torn by ideology Maria*, 31, from Nizhny Novgorod, never wanted her husband to go to war. Their marriage, once built on shared values, was shaken to its core when his stance toward the conflict changed. "We were against it from the beginning," she says, her voice tinged with bitterness. "We even considered emigrating. But over time, he changed his mind. The propaganda worked. Even on him." When he signed a military contract, she was devastated. "We had a huge fight. I begged him not to go, but he didn't listen. And now, people at work ask me, 'Why did you let him go?' As if I had a choice." After he left, Maria fell into a depression. "I had a full-on breakdown. I'm on antidepressants now," she says.

A mobilized man is seen off at a railway station in Omsk before departing. Andrei Samsonov / TASS