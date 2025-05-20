‘No One Will Bring My Husband Back’: Russian Military Widows Process Their Loss Through Social Media

“The special military operation will end. The presidents will reach an agreement. But… no one will bring back my husband,” Russian military widows from different regions write on Instagram. Their videos are often accompanied by footage of their dead husbands and a track by the singer Machete: “I'm crying, your mascara runs.” Among those sharing such videos is Natalia from western Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine. Her husband, Andrei Knyazev, signed a 13-year contract with the Defense Ministry in 2017. After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Natalia launched a series on her Instagram titled “Letter to My Husband” in which she addressed Andrei while he was away on the front lines. “I know this will all be over soon, and you’ll come home. I’m waiting,” she wrote. On Oct. 13, 2022, Natalia learned that Andrei had been killed in combat. “I remember that day down to the minute,” she wrote on Instagram, which is banned in Russia. Natalia now has 7,000 followers on Instagram and describes herself as “a widow learning to live again.” In her most popular video, which has nearly 1 million views, she shares glimpses of her grief and how she copes with loss through scenes in a church, her home and a swimming pool. “I’ve spent two and a half years wishing this was just a terrible dream, that my beloved husband would smile at me and our children, not from a photo on a gravestone,” says Natalia in a post to women considering getting married to a Russian soldier. In the comments under her posts, some viewers call Natalia the wife of a hero. Others ask why her husband went to war against Ukraine.

As social media has become more ubiquitous, people have increasingly used it as a space to process their grief, psychologist Galina Petrakova told The Moscow Times. “Social media, as a relatively new part of our lives, is also becoming a part of the mourning process,” she said. “It offers the psyche an additional way to reflect and cope with loss, as well as a channel for receiving support, especially from others who have gone through similar experiences.” According to Petrakova, the psychological impact of social media on grief remains complex and difficult to measure. Still, “posting offers widows a way to express their pain and to feel that both they and their loss are being witnessed,” she said. “Maybe this topiс [my husband’s funeral] doesn’t belong on Instagram,” wrote Maria in a recent story. “But I’m trying to find ways to survive in this world, and maybe this helps.” Maria buried her husband this past March. She found out about his death on the day of their son’s fourth birthday and later recorded a reel reflecting on that moment. Now 28, she is raising two sons alone, the younger of whom is less than 1 year old. Before her husband’s death, Maria would blog about motherhood, cosmetics and handmade toys. Today, in her videos, she addresses her infant son: “This child will never know what a father’s love and care feel like. It’s not fair!” Former wives of mobilized soldiers are also sharing stories of their husbands’ deaths on their blogs.