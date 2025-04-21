Left-Wing Activist Sergei Udaltsov Pleads Not Guilty During Trial for ‘Justifying Terrorism’

Russian left-wing activist Sergei Udaltsov went on trial Monday on charges of “justifying terrorism” online, a charge that carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

“The trial has begun. The indictment has been announced. Sergei pleaded not guilty,” state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Udaltsov’s lawyer, Dmitry Agranovsky, as saying.

The exact allegations remain classified, but Udaltsov previously said he is accused of expressing support online for Marxist activists charged with forming a “terrorist group” in the city of Ufa.

Udaltsov, 48, is being tried at Moscow’s Second Western District Military Court. He has been held in pre-trial detention since January 2024.