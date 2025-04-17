Serbia Says Russian Intel Report Found No ‘Sound Cannon’ Used on Protesters

Serbia on Wednesday said protesters' claims that they were targeted by a "sound cannon" were refuted by an investigation carried out by Russian intelligence officers.

The officers with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) concluded no sonic devices were used to violently disperse a March 15 mass demonstration that took place in Belgrade, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

That protest — the country's biggest anti-corruption demonstration since a deadly train station roof collapse last year sparked a national protest movement — had gathered between 100,000 and 300,000 people.

But it descended into panic after an unexplained noise triggered chaos and sent hundreds of protesters fleeing.

Participants and activists accused the government of using a "sound cannon" or other sonic weapon, and media published photos of a police vehicle equipped with what appeared to be a U.S.-made LRAD 450XL long-range acoustic device.

While Interior Minister Ivica Dacic confirmed that Serbian police possess such equipment, he denied it was used at the protest.