Russian Drone Attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro Kills 3

By AFP
The city of Dnipro after Wednesday night's drone attack. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed three people late Wednesday, regional authorities said.

Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Sergiy Lysak described the air assault as "large-scale" and said a young girl and an elderly woman were among the dead.

"Thirty were injured, five of them children," Lysak wrote on Telegram, adding that 16 people remained under medical supervision, with one person in serious condition.

Around a dozen apartment blocks were damaged, he said.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said several fires broke out in Dnipro due to the drone attack, all of which had since been extinguished.

Meanwhile, Russia's military said Thursday that its air defense systems destroyed 71 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 49 over the Kursk region.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war , Dnipro

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

