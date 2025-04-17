Russian Drone Attack on Ukraine’s Dnipro Kills 3

A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed three people late Wednesday, regional authorities said.

Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Sergiy Lysak described the air assault as "large-scale" and said a young girl and an elderly woman were among the dead.

"Thirty were injured, five of them children," Lysak wrote on Telegram, adding that 16 people remained under medical supervision, with one person in serious condition.

Around a dozen apartment blocks were damaged, he said.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said several fires broke out in Dnipro due to the drone attack, all of which had since been extinguished.

Meanwhile, Russia's military said Thursday that its air defense systems destroyed 71 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 49 over the Kursk region.