Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

French Researcher Jailed in Russia Transferred to Penal Colony, Family Says

By AFP
Laurent Vinatier. Maxim Shipenkov / EPA / TASS

A French researcher sentenced by Russia to three years in prison has been transferred to a transit penal colony, his family told AFP on Thursday.

Laurent Vinatier, who works for a Swiss conflict mediation NGO, was arrested last summer amid heightened tensions between Moscow and the West over the war in Ukraine.

He was convicted in October of violating Russia’s “foreign agent” law, a charge more commonly used against Russian nationals and often seen as politically motivated.

Vinatier’s family said a lawyer informed them that he had been moved from Moscow to a transit colony in Tula, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) south of the capital. He is expected to spend 15 days in quarantine there.

It remains unclear where Vinatier will serve the rest of his sentence. In Russia’s prison system, transfers can take weeks, and families are often left in the dark about prisoners’ whereabouts.

Vinatier is one of several Western nationals jailed in Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. After losing his appeal in February, he told the court his work had aimed to “present Russia’s interests in international relations.”

The French government has denounced his conviction as arbitrary. President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly called for Vinatier’s release.

Read more about: Prisoners , France

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

France, UAE Hacked Telegram Founder Durov's Phone in 2017 – WSJ

The reported joint spy operation sheds light on France's complicated relationship with Telegram in the years leading up to Durov's detention.
2 Min read

Russian Chef Behind Alleged Olympic Games Plot – Le Monde

A police search of the man’s home reportedly turned up an identity card for an elite unit of the Russian special forces.
2 Min read

Russian Arrested Over ‘Destabilization’ Plot for Paris Olympics – Prosecutors

An investigation was opened into "passing intelligence to a foreign power in order to arouse hostilities in France."
2 Min read
opinion Vladimir Frolov

How Terror Attacks Gift Russia Foreign Policy Opportunity

Russia has waged a war on terror at home and abroad. But when Moscow calls for joining forces with the West to combat global terrorism, it inevitably pursues...