Russian Central Bank Warns Falling Oil Prices Could Squeeze Budget

Russia’s Central Bank chief warned Tuesday that falling global oil prices could strain the country’s public finances, raising hopes among some in Ukraine that Moscow’s ability to fund its war effort would be hampered as a result.

Oil prices have slid amid mounting recession fears fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies. Energy revenues make up roughly one-third of Russia’s annual budget.

Trade wars “usually lead to declining global trade and... perhaps [falling] demand for our energy resources,” Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina told Russian lawmakers. “The risks are there,” she said, adding that “we always prepare for such risks.”

Russia’s oil revenues fell 10% year-on-year in the first quarter to $31 billion, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday, warning of further declines “due to the weakening price environment.”

Ukraine, which has long criticized countries that continue to buy Russian energy, said Monday it hoped the price drop would squeeze the Kremlin’s war budget.

“The lower the oil prices, the less money Russians will have to fund their war,” Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote on social media.