Syria’s New President Has Russian Family Ties – Reports

Syrian president Ahmed al-Sharaa has family ties to Russia through his brother and top cabinet appointee, who is married to a Russian businesswoman, the investigative news outlet Agentstvo reported Monday.

Over the weekend, Syrian media reported that al-Sharaa appointed his brother, Maher al-Sharaa, as secretary-general to the presidency — a senior role overseeing administrative and organizational affairs.

Maher al-Sharaa is married to dual Russian-Syrian citizen Tatiana Zakirova, according to the investigative outlet Agentstvo, which cited leaked personal data. The couple has three children: Rashid, 23, who enrolled at Voronezh State University in 2020; Maria, 20; and Kamil, 13.

Agentstvo published family photos showing Zakirova with her husband and children.