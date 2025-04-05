Ukraine Mourns 18 Killed in Russian Missile Strike

Ukraine on Saturday mourned 18 people, including nine children, killed in a Russian ballistic missile strike on President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih, as the region's governor said it was "the kind of pain you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy."

Sixty-one people were wounded, 12 of them children, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak said after emergency operations were completed overnight.

The missile attack on Friday, one of the deadliest in recent weeks, struck a residential area near a children's playground, said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of Kryvyi Rih's military administration.

"On 7, 8 and 9 April, days of mourning will be declared in Kryvyi Rih for those killed as a result of yesterday's terrorist attacks on our city by the killer country," he said.

"Children, families, the elderly... Ballistic missile and shakedown attacks on residential areas and playgrounds... This is nothing less than a mass murder of civilians."

Pictures circulated by rescue services showed several bodies, one stretched out near a playground swing.

"This is the kind of pain you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy," Lysak said.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it "delivered a precision strike with a high-explosive missile on a restaurant" in the city "where commanders of formations and Western instructors were meeting."