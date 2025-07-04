Experts: Russia Recognizing Taliban Rule in Afghanistan Largely a Symbolic Move

Experts say Russia’s move to become the first country to officially recognize the rule of the Taliban government in Afghanistan is largely symbolic rather than one that changes the existing relations between Moscow and Kabul.

“Recognition of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is, one way or another, no more than a symbolic gesture, underscoring the friendly nature of relations between Moscow and Kabul at a time when the Kremlin is losing allies on the international stage,” said Ruslan Suleymanov, an expert on Central Asia.

This recognition is unlikely to significantly alter the current state of affairs, Suleymanov added, but “the Taliban, who do not shy away from symbolism, will be grateful to Moscow — though largely on a symbolic level as well."

According to Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov, the decision to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was made by President Vladimir Putin at the suggestion of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Zhirnov added that the move “demonstrates Russia’s sincere desire to build a full-fledged partnership with Afghanistan.”