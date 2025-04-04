State-Owned Mining Company Alrosa Unveils Russia’s Largest-Ever Diamond

Russia’s state-run diamond company Alrosa announced Friday that it finished the two-year cutting process of the country’s largest-ever diamond — a 100-carat vivid yellow stone named New Sun.

New Sun was cut from a billion-year-old 200-carat rough diamond, which was unearthed from an ancient riverbed at the Ebelyakh mine in the Far East republic of Sakha (Yakutia).

Alrosa said 15 of Russia’s top jewelers worked meticulously to “achieve the perfect balance between light, color and the play of shades.”

“Thanks to the highest skill of Russian experts, the diamond has acquired impeccable proportions that accentuate its depth and brightness of its sunny hue,” the company said.