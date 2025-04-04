No Quick Sanctions Relief Expected for Russia, Major Business Lobby Says

The head of Russia’s Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), a major business lobby, said Friday that he does not expect quick sanctions relief despite optimism over a possible U.S.-Russian deal on ending the war in Ukraine.

“Despite our optimism about possible agreements on Ukraine with the U.S., we understand there will be no rapid decrease in sanctions pressure,” RSPP President Alexander Shokhin was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency TASS.

“We assume that 2025 will be a rather difficult year with internal and external challenges,” Shokhin said at an annual regional members’ gathering in the central city of Yekaterinburg.

President Vladimir Putin told RSPP last month that Russia was by far the world’s most-sanctioned country with close to 28,600 economic and personal restrictions.

“This exceeds — by a significant margin — all sanctions ever imposed on all other nations combined,” Putin said during an annual congress of the business lobby.