Putin Envoy Confirms Visit to U.S. for Talks With White House Officials

President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for international economic and investment cooperation confirmed Thursday that he has been meeting with White House officials in the United States this week.

Kirill Dmitriev, who also heads Russia’s Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is the highest-ranking Russian official to have visited the U.S. since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“At the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, I am holding meetings in Washington with representatives of President Donald Trump’s administration,” Dmitriev wrote on his personal Telegram channel, saying that talks began on Wednesday and would continue into Thursday.

Just hours before, Dmitriev posted a photo of his presumed flight path to Washington D.C. across the Atlantic Ocean on X. It was not immediately clear whether the time of that post matched the time of his arrival.

The White House has not publicly commented on the visit.