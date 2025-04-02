15 New Russian Billionaires Enter Forbes 'World's Richest' Ranking, Kim Remains Richest Woman

Russia has added 15 new billionaires to Forbes’ annual ranking of the world’s richest people over the past year, placing it fifth globally in terms of newcomers.

Despite sanctions and the fallout of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin's redistribution of foreign assets and a wave of nationalizations have created a new Russian elite.

The U.S. topped the new billionaires list with 103 new billionaires, followed by Germany (37), China and Hong Kong (32) and India (17).

The total number of Russian billionaires on the list rose to 140 from 120 a year ago.

Vagit Alekperov, founder of the Lukoil oil major, remains the richest Russian with a net worth of $28.7 billion, followed closely by Severstal steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov ($28.6 billion) and the Novatek gas major’s chairman Leonid Mikhelson ($28.4 billion), according to Forbes.

Among the new entrants are Vikram Punia, founder of Pharmasyntez pharmaceutical company ($2.1 billion net worth); Alexander Isaev of the Elgaugol coal company ($1.3 billion); and Ludmila Kogan, who inherited her late husband’s stake in UralSib bank ($1.3 billion).

Also debuting are Miratorg agricultural major founders Alexander and Viktor Linnik ($1.3 billion each) and the 1C software company’s founder Boris Nuraliev ($1.3 billion).