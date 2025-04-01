Russian Manufacturing PMI Goes Into the Red for First Time Since April 2022

Russia’s manufacturing sector suffered its steepest downturn in nearly three years last month, according to the latest data from S&P Global, as faltering domestic and export demand drove declines in output and new orders.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Russian manufacturing fell to 48.2 in March, down from 50.2 in February — its second month of weak performance after the relatively strong 53.1 posted in January.

The Russian Central Bank has been predicting a sharp economic slowdown since August 2024 as the regulator started to introduce non-monetary policy methods to cool an overheated economy to bring down stubborn inflation that was running at 9.9% in January.

The PMI collapse signaled a renewed deterioration in operating conditions and was the sharpest decline since April 2022 and the first contraction since September last year.

However, the silver lining is that inflation probably peaked in January and may begin to fall from here, analysts at Renaissance Capital said in a note in February. However, sky-high interest rates, currently at 21%, are unlikely to be cut anytime soon, the analysts said.

The poor performance in manufacturing is mirrored in both the service sector and the combined PMI scores. ​In February 2025, Russia's services sector also posted a notable deceleration in growth. The S&P Global Russia Services PMI declined to 50.5, down from January’s 54.6. ​

At the same time, the composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services data, slipped to 50.4 in February from January's 12-month high of 54.7. ​New services and combined PMI scores are due to be posted later this week and are expected to show similar falls to below the 50 benchmark.