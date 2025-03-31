Zelensky Urges Europe to Unite Behind Ukraine, 3 Years After Bucha Massacre

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday visited Bucha, where Russia's army is accused of murdering hundreds of civilians three years ago, urging European allies to unite to prevent fresh massacres.

Following Russia's retreat from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha after a month-long occupation ending March 31, 2022, AFP journalists saw the bodies of at least 20 civilians lying on a street after being shot dead, some with hands tied behind their backs.

It was the first in a string of macabre discoveries in towns abandoned by Russian forces, which sparked an international outcry and war crimes investigations. Moscow has denied responsibility, accusing Ukraine of staging incidents.

"Please remember that Bucha is not 'somewhere in Ukraine'; it is something that can happen in any European country if our unity does not work now to genuinely hold Russia accountable for this war," Zelensky said at a ceremony.