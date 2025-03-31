Russia and U.S. Begin Talks on Rare Earth Metals, Putin Envoy Says

Russian and U.S. officials have started discussions on developing reserves of rare earth metals in Russia, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for international economic and investment cooperation said Monday.

“Rare earth metals are an important area for cooperation, and we have started discussions about various rare earth metals and projects in Russia,” Kirill Dmitriev told the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia.

Dmitriev, who heads Russia’s Direct Investment Fund, said a number of companies had expressed interest in joint projects but did not provide further details.

Putin said last month that Moscow was open to working with Washington on developing reserves of rare earth metals, including in regions Russia claims to have annexed since launching the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

At the time, the Kremlin leader said American and Russian companies were already “in touch” and discussing joint economic projects tied to efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine.