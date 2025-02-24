Support The Moscow Times!
Putin Backs Trump’s Proposal to Halve Defense Spending

By AFP
The Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday backed a suggestion by U.S. counterpart Donald Trump that Russia, the U.S. and China should all cut their military budgets in half.

"I think it's a good idea. The U.S. would cut by 50% and we would cut by 50% and then China would join if it wanted," Putin said in a televised interview.

Putin also said in televised comments that Russia was ready to work with "foreign partners including Americans" on developing reserves of rare and rare earth metals, including "in our new regions," referring to regions of Ukraine controlled by Russia.

The story is developing.

