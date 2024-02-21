Ukraine Denies Losing Dnipro Bridgehead as Moscow Touts Successes

Ukraine's army on Wednesday denied Russian claims that it had lost a key bridgehead on the Dnipro River frontline that has faced fierce attacks since Russia lost it.

Russia's defense minister said Tuesday that Moscow's forces had retaken the village of Krynky, seized by Ukrainian troops last year.

Russia has stepped up its offensive ahead of Saturday's second anniversary of its invasion, retaking the symbolic town of Avdiivka last week.

Ukrainian troops have held positions at Krynky since November despite heavy Russian artillery fire.

"We officially inform that this information is not true," the command of the Ukrainian army on the southern front said of the Russian claims over the village.

"The defense forces of southern Ukraine continue to hold their positions (in Krynky)," the command said on social media.

It claimed Russian forces launched an assault on Krynky but suffered "significant losses" and retreated.

AFP was not able to verify the claims.