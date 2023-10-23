Support The Moscow Times!
Kremlin Says Biden Right on New World Order, Wrong on U.S. Role in Building It

Updated:
Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov. kremlin.ru

U.S. President Joe Biden was correct to call for a new world order but was wrong to assume it would be built by the United States, the Kremlin said Monday.

Biden said Friday that the 50-year post-war period had “run out of steam” following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas and Russia and Ukraine.

“A new world order” is needed, Biden said at a campaign reception, adding that the U.S. could “unite the world if we’re bold enough and have enough confidence in ourselves.” 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday that Biden’s remarks marked “a rare case when we absolutely agree.”

“But the part where we disagree is the U.S.’ capability of building such an order,” Peskov said, adding:

“Because the U.S., one way or another, means an American-centered world order where the world revolves around the U.S.”

“This will no longer be the case,” Peskov said.

Russia has frequently sought to promote its vision of a “multipolar world” since seeing its relations with major Western powers deteriorate over the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

