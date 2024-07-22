Kremlin Says Watching U.S. Election After Biden’s Exit, But Focused on Ukraine War

The Kremlin said late Sunday that it would continue to follow the 2024 U.S. presidential election after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the race, but otherwise stressed that Moscow’s main priority is progress in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

“The [U.S.] election is still four months away. And that’s a long time, during which a lot can change. We need to pay attention, follow what will happen next,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Telegram news channel Shot.

“The priority for us is the special military operation, not the election results in the United States,” Peskov added, using the Kremlin’s preferred term for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Biden on Sunday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s new nominee ahead of the November election. The Biden-Harris administration has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.