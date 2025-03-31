Putin Increases Spring Conscription Target to 160K

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the conscription of 160,000 men by July 15, an increase from previous drafts as Moscow seeks to expand its military ranks.

Russia holds biannual conscription drives, with men aged 18-30 eligible for mandatory service. The Kremlin and Defense Ministry insist conscripts are not sent into combat and that the draft is unrelated to the war in Ukraine.

However, Ukraine has repeatedly claimed to have captured Russian conscripts, and Putin previously admitted that some were mistakenly deployed early in the 2022 invasion.

According to a decree published Monday, this year’s spring draft will call up 160,000 men — up from 150,000 last year and 134,500 in 2022.