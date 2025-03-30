Kremlin Doubles Down on Demand to Replace Zelensky, Risking Trump’s Ire

The Kremlin is increasingly set on subjugating Ukraine by forcing a change in the country’s leadership as Moscow’s military efforts falter, five sources familiar with its thinking as well as independent experts told The Moscow Times. But the longer it drags out peace talks on Ukraine, the more Russia risks losing U.S. President Donald Trump’s favor and missing a key window of opportunity to strike a bigger deal with Washington, sources said. On Sunday, Trump told NBC News he was “very angry” and “pissed off” with President Vladimir Putin for attacking Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s credibility and calling for new leadership in Kyiv. All of The Moscow Times’ sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. Despite U.S.-Russia talks on a negotiated peace in Ukraine and preparations for a Putin-Trump summit, the Kremlin continues to pursue its maximalist goals in the war. Officially, the Kremlin envisions two possible scenarios for achieving its goals. The first is Kyiv’s capitulation, leading to regime change and the restructuring of the Ukrainian state under Russian influence, effectively turning the country into a Belarus-like satellite. The second, more modest, option would see Russia solidify its control over the four occupied Ukrainian regions while restricting Ukraine’s political and military independence. But even this limited plan will be difficult to achieve, sources agreed. Russian forces have yet to establish full control over the occupied regions, and Zelensky is unlikely to agree to cede territory voluntarily. Instead, he continues to seek military and political support from allies in Brussels, London and Paris. Moscow’s official and propaganda rhetoric remains unchanged. “If you negotiate with Ukraine’s current leadership, you cannot keep calling it a ‘Nazi regime,’ because you would have to engage with that regime," a Russian diplomat said.

According to two Russian diplomats and a source close to the Kremlin, Moscow is now focusing on a third option: discrediting Zelensky in the eyes of Trump so that Washington will pressure Kyiv to hold presidential elections. The sources claimed that Russian officials have already made progress in this effort, citing the Feb. 28 Oval Office clash as an example of their success. Speaking aboard the nuclear submarine Arkhangelsk in the Murmansk region last week, Putin insisted that “democratic elections” in Ukraine could only take place under temporary external administration led by the UN and the U.S. — an extraordinary proposal with almost no historical precedent. Russia’s nuclear submarine fleet is a key component of its “nuclear triad,” the strategic deterrence system inherited from the Soviet Union. The visit to Murmansk was Putin’s second high-profile military appearance in a week, intended as signals to Kyiv and Western capitals. “We’re toughening our rhetoric now so that our demands to Kyiv are heard and accepted,” a Russian diplomat told The Moscow Times. The Kremlin believes Zelensky has a high chance of losing reelection and is intent on ensuring that outcome, with the hope that his successor will be more willing to compromise with Moscow. “Zelensky will not agree to any territorial concessions. We need to address the root of the issue: Remove him,” said a source close to the Kremlin. A senior Russian official familiar with Moscow’s foreign policy thinking echoed this view, calling the Ukrainian president’s departure a “successful and beneficial” outcome for Russia. Ukraine has not held elections due to the martial law that it imposed following Russia’s full-scale invasion. Putin has repeatedly claimed in recent months that Zelensky’s presidency is illegitimate, arguing that his term should have ended in May 2024. And while he previously referred to the Ukrainian parliament speaker as a legitimate counterpart in contrast to Zelensky, he now calls the entire government in Kyiv illegitimate. For his part, Zelensky has said he would step down if it meant that Ukraine would be admitted to NATO. “Nachalnik [‘The Boss,’ a nickname for Putin among officials] has a personal dislike for Zelensky because he dared to publicly challenge him. One of our key goals is that Zelensky must no longer be in charge of Ukraine. That’s why we are systematically pushing the narrative of his illegitimacy and the need for elections,” a Russian diplomat said. Moscow is also working to justify its position to the U.S. As The Moscow Times previously reported, the Russian Foreign Ministry has sought to blame Kyiv for violating a proposed 30-day partial ceasefire. In doing so, Moscow hopes to convince Washington that Zelensky has lost control over his military. “External administration is a sound initiative by the president because many institutions no longer obey the central government. Just look at Ukraine’s failure to uphold the ceasefire,” said Russian Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov, a former KGB officer. “Total chaos could erupt there soon, up to and including civil war.”