Kremlin Condemns Arrest of Pro-Russian Leader in Moldova’s Gagauzia

The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned the arrest of the leader of Moldova’s semi-autonomous Gagauz region, calling it a political move aimed at suppressing opposition to the country’s pro-EU president.

Moldovan police arrested Gagauz leader Evghenia Gutul at Chisinau International Airport late Tuesday, placing her in custody for 72 hours. A Moldovan court last year opened a trial against Gutul on charges of funneling Russian funds to the now-banned pro-Russian Shor Party.

Gutul is affiliated with the Shor Party, whose exiled leader, Ilan Shor, allegedly received Russian financing — including from oligarch Roman Abramovich — to orchestrate destabilization efforts in Moldova. Last spring, Gutul traveled to Russia to seek support from President Vladimir Putin, claiming Moldova’s authorities were trying to undermine her.

“The current Moldovan authorities are undoubtedly exerting blatant pressure on popular and active politicians who could rival [Moldovan President] Maia Sandu,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We strongly condemn such actions and believe Chisinau should abandon these methods and allow all political forces in the country to operate freely,” he said.