Estonian MPs Pass Bill To Limit Voting Rights for Russian Minority

Estonian lawmakers voted Wednesday to ban the country's large Russian minority and other non-EU residents from voting in local elections, as the Baltic state warily eyes Moscow.

The amendment was proposed in response to security concerns over Russia's war in Ukraine. Estonia has been a steadfast supporter of Kyiv since the invasion in February 2022.

In the vote on Wednesday, 93 lawmakers in the 101-seat chamber backed a constitutional amendment to impose the restrictions, a result that was met with applause from MPs.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal hailed the outcome as "a victory for all", adding on X: "The decisions in our local life won't be made by the citizens of the aggressor states, but we'll decide by ourselves."

Nearly 80,000 Russian citizens hold a residence permit in the former Soviet republic of 1.3 million people, which regained its independence in 1991.

There are also nearly 60,000 people left stateless after the fall of the Soviet Union.

The restrictions, if signed into law by Estonia's president, would ban non-EU citizens from voting and allow the stateless residents to go to polls one last time in local elections in October.

"If Russia had been, from our point of view, sensible, no one would have initiated this," said Rein Toomla, a political expert from the Johan Skytte Institute.

"It's very clearly against Russia and... Russian citizens living in Estonia have fallen victim to this because Russia has acted this way, not them," he told AFP.

Permanent residents of Estonia currently have a constitutional right to vote in local elections, but not general elections.

'Imperialistic ambitions'

Relations between Moscow and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have soured over the years.

Both Estonia and Latvia have sizeable Russian-speaking minorities that are sometimes at odds with the national governments.

There have been concerns that Moscow could seek to exploit these differences to destabilize the countries, which are both EU and NATO members.