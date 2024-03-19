Estonia Expels Russian Diplomat Over ‘Interference’ Claims

Estonia said on Tuesday it had expelled a diplomat from the Russian Embassy in Tallinn, accusing the diplomatic mission of interfering in its internal affairs.

A NATO and EU member, the Baltic state has seen its ties with Russia rapidly deteriorate since Moscow invaded Ukraine, with the authorities in Tallinn staunchly supporting the war-torn country.

On Tuesday, the Estonian foreign ministry declared a member of the Russian embassy staff persona non grata, ordering them to leave the country.

"The Russian embassy has interfered in the internal matters of Estonia in an unacceptable way," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in a statement.