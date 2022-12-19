Russia Evacuates Diplomat Injured in CAR Terror Attack

The head of a Russian cultural center in the Central African Republic (CAR) who was hospitalized when an explosive device sent to him in the mail detonated was "urgently evacuated" to Russia, Moscow's embassy in the country said Monday.



The Russian Embassy in the CAR capital Bangui confirmed that Dmitry Sitiy was being evacuated to Russia, and said he is in "severe but stable" condition.

On Friday, Sitiy, who runs the Bangui branch of the state-funded Russian House cultural center which promotes Russian culture abroad, received a parcel that later detonated when Sitiy opened it at home.

The exploding package, which bore no return address, had been an attempt to "harm" ties between Moscow and Bangui, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry also confirmed that it had sent a diplomatic note to the CAR Foreign Ministry demanding a full investigation into the attack.