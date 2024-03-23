World Leaders Condemn Russian Concert Hall Attack

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack," their statement said.

The UN Security Council also offered its condolences and urged all states "to cooperate actively" with the Russian government and other authorities to hold perpetrators and backers of "these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice."

Guterres "conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the Government of the Russian Federation," he added, referring to Russia by its official name.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned "in the strongest possible terms today's terrorist attack," spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

The main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian defense ministry said "the terrorist attack in Moscow was a planned and deliberate provocation by the Russian special services on Putin's orders," alleging that the aim was to "further escalate and expand the war" with Ukraine.

Ukraine, which has been facing a Russian military offensive for the past two years, had "nothing to do" with the attack, presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Telegram.

Putin has yet to comment publicly on the attack.

President Vladimir Putin wished a speedy recovery to the wounded victims and conveyed his thanks to doctors, Russia's deputy prime minister Tatyana Golikova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Saturday after meeting with him.

Here are the condemnations, offers of condolences and expressions of solidarity from governments around the world.

The assault was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Attackers dressed in camouflage uniforms entered the Crocus City venue ahead of the start of a rock concert, opened fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, according to a journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency at the scene.

World leaders denounced a deadly attack by gunmen on a Moscow concert hall on Friday that killed more than 60 people and wounded over 100.

The United States

The White House sent its condolences to the victims of the "terrible" shooting, saying it was trying to get more information.

"Our thoughts are with the victims of this terrible shooting attack," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. "The images are just horrible and just hard to watch."

The White House also said that the United States warned Russian authorities earlier in March about a "planned terrorist attack" possibly targeting "large gatherings" in Moscow.

China

President Xi Jinping "strongly condemned" the attack and sent his condolences to Putin, state media reported.

Xi "stressed that China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns the terrorist attack and firmly supports the Russian government's efforts to safeguard its national security and stability," Xinhua news agency said.

The EU

The European Union said it was "shocked and appalled" by the Moscow attack.

"The EU condemns any attacks against civilians. Our thoughts are with all those Russian citizens affected," said an EU spokesman.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said he "strongly condemns the terrorist attack claimed by the Islamic State," according to the Elysee Palace.

"France expresses its solidarity with the victims, their loved ones and all the Russian people," the Palace said.

Germany

"The images of the terrible attack on innocent people in Crocus City Hall near Moscow are horrific. The background must be investigated quickly," Germany's Foreign Office said on X, alongside condolences for the victims' families.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the attack an "odious act of terrorism."

"The horror of the massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable," Meloni said in a statement, expressing her "full solidarity with the affected people and the victims' families."

Spain

Spain said it was "shocked" by the attack, saying it "condemns any form of violence."

"Our solidarity with the victims, their families and the Russian people," the Spanish Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

Sweden

The Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry said on X that it was "appalled by the attack" and condemns "any attacks against civilians."

Denmark

The Danish Foreign Ministry condemned "the terrible attack in Moscow" and sent "condolences to the victims and their loved ones," in a post on X.

Israel

"Saddened by tonight's tragic events in Moscow. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and to all those affected," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X.

Palestinian Authority

The presidency of the Palestinian Authority condemned the attack and "affirmed its solidarity and support for the Russian leadership and the friendly people of Russia, emphasizing its keenness on stability in the friendly Russian Federation," according to the official Wafa news agency.

Syria

In a letter to Putin, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the attack was linked to the "painful defeats of neo-Nazism" in Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

He said "we condemn this brutal act and all the bloodshed committed by terrorists around the world" and pledged to support Putin "in our joint war against terrorism and cross-border extremism."

Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a message to Putin, expressed his condolences, according to the presidency website.

Raisi also called for serious action by the international community to punish the plotters and perpetrators.

Turkey

Turkey's Foreign Ministry Condemned "this heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians" and sent condolences to the Russian people and government.

African Union

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the African Union Commission, said on X that he was "shocked to learn of the horrific terror attack in Moscow."

He expressed solidarity with the Russian people and government "following this heinous attack."

Venezuela

"We express our support for President Vladimir Putin and raise our voice to categorically reject any act of violence," said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on X.

Mexico

Mexico's foreign affairs ministry said it "rejects any act of violence against civilian lives."

India

"India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X, denouncing the "heinous terrorist attack."

Japan

Japan condemned the attack, extended its condolences to the bereaved and expressed "its heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured," according to a statement from foreign ministry press secretary Kobayashi Maki.